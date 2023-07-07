News Release

The Ohio State Highway Patrol-Georgetown Post is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash. The crash occurred on July 7, 2023 at approximately 8:27 a.m. on State Route 32 at Tranquility Pike, Scott Township, Adams County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Silver 2016 Chrysler 200, operated by Randall Adams, age 56, of Manchester, Ohio was driving southbound on Tranquility Pike crossing SR 32. A 2020 Dodge Ram pulling a loaded utility trailer, operated by Casey Tennis, age 37, of Seymour, Missouri was eastbound on SR 32. Mr. Adams failed to yield from the stop sign and was struck by the vehicle operated my Mr. Tennis.

Mr. Adams was pronounced deceased at the scene by members of the Adams County EMS. Mr. Tennis was treated by the Adams County EMS but claimed no injury.

Both drivers were wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene was the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Seaman Police Department, Winchester Police Department, Adams County EMS, and the Scott Township Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgetown Post.