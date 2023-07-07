(By Stephen Kelley from the People’s Defender 1983)

The oldest known burial grounds in Adams County are the ancient graveyard adjacent to the Manchester United Presbyterian Church. Located on Second Street (U.S. 52), this cemetery was apparently designated a place of burial when the village was platted by National Massie in 1791.

Here lie several of the earliest white settlers who cared for their homesteads out the virgin wilderness that would become southern Ohio. Prominent among those first inhabitants was Israel Donalson whose remains rest close to the east side of the present church building. Donaldson was one of Adams County’s three representatives who attend the Ohio Constitutional Convention in 1802. Of all the delegates who attended that historic convention, Donalson was the last survivor, passing away in 1860 at age ninety-three. He is probably best remembered in our local history for his harrowing capture and subsequent escape from the Shawnee in 1791.

On the far east end of the Manchester Cemetery is the tombstone of Christeanna Trenary. She was the daughter of Zephaniah Wade, also buried here, one of the twenty men who had originally contracted with Massie to establish Manchester. Zephaniah was among the first to settle outside the fort in mid or late 1795. It was at his new home on Gift Ridge in November 1795, that little Christeanna first saw the light of day. She had the distinction of being the first white child born in Adams County outside the old Manchester stockade.

Also buried in the old Manchester Cemetery are several members of the Ellison family including John, another founder of Manchester. Buried beside him is his wife, Anna, who was the daughter of Samuel Barr. Barr had been slain by the Shawnee chieftain, Tecumseh, during a battle on the East Fork of the Little Miami River in 1792. Jane, a daughter of John and Anna, is buried near her parents. She was married to David Sinton of West Union. Their daughter, Annie, married Charles P. Taft, a U.S. Representative and older brother to President WIlliam Howard Taft. It was Annie and Charles Taft who gave their mansion and art collection to the City of Cincinnati, known today as the Taft Art Museum. Although a dozen millionaires descend from Jane Ellison Sinton, her once elegant tombstone lies broken and covered with poison ivy behind the church.

Among the numerous tombstones in the cemetery are recorded names that are now unfamiliar to Adams Countians. Such surnames are Weir, Cowie, Daugherty, Mowrar and Rounsavell now sound foreign and are no longer found among the county’s living generations.

For a number of years, it was fashionable to record melancholic rhymes and poetry on the grave marker. On seventeen year old Mary Rounsavell’s stone it reads: She died- yet shall her mem’ry live

And ev’ry thing that love can give Shall consecrate the lovely tomb Of her who faded in her bloom But she was pious

William Clark’s stone has carved on it: Follow Christ, His Death your peace insures; Think on the grave, where he was laid; And calm descend to yours.

On the tombstone of the infant son of Reverand S.C. Butter is found: This lovely bud so young so fair called hence by early doom Just came to show how sweet a flower In paradise would bloom. At least two sons of Ohio Governor Thomas Kirker are buried here, John, who died in 1848, and James, who survived until 1861. One odd stone found on the south edge of the cemetery reads simply, My Mother 1854 N.C. Another individual buried here is a Shawnee Indian who chose to remain in Manchester when his fellow tribesmen left the area for a final time about 1805. Sadly, no tombstone ever marked his final and now unknown resting place, and his name has long been forgotten.