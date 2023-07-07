By Julia McCane-Knox

This summer is sizzling and so is our Summer Reading Program. If you have not signed up for our reading program, there is still time! Sign up in the library or with the Beanstack app. When you meet your goal, you will earn prizes. Bring your completed book log to the front desk or show us the app on your smart device to pick up your prizes. In addition, catch us at the Adams County Fair in Shade Tree Park for fun games and activities or bring the whole family together by coming to one of our inspiring programs!

We know that children deserve the best at the Adams County Public Library, which is why we designed Storytime, an enriching and educating program to prepare children for kindergarten and beyond. During Storytime, children and families learn through stories, crafts, songs, and activities. Enrichment Kits are given to Storytime participants and include book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. This program is recommended for ages five and under, but families are welcome to attend.

Kindness Storytime will be on Tuesday, July 18 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will chant the “Kind Hearts” rhyme, create Kindness Postcards, and listen to “Be Kind” by Pat Zietlow Miller. Community Storytime will be on Wednesday, July 19 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing and dance to “Phonercise,” create Graffiti Art, and listen to “Not So Small” by Pat Zietlow Miller.

Unity Storytime will be on Thursday, July 20 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “Ten in the Bed,” enjoy sensory play, and listen to “Walking Together” by Albert Marshall. Philippines Storytime will be on Thursday, July 20 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Pat-a-Cake,” create a Philippines Mini Book, and listen to stories.

Are you ready for an interactive and dino-riffic experience? Look no further than your local library. Curt Strutz and his animatronic dinosaurs will make a special appearance in our libraries this summer. Travel to the past and be immersed in a Jurassic environment with dinosaurs that move and roar! Manchester Library: Wednesday, July 19, at 10 a.m. — West Union Library: Wednesday, July 19, at 1 p.m. — North Adams Library: Thursday, July 20, at 10 a.m., Peebles Library: Thursday, July 20, at 1 p.m.

Teens, let’s go retro. If you like Boho-Chic crafts, join us to make Macrame Belts at 1 p.m., on July 17 at the Peebles Library. In addition, adults can enjoy an afternoon of painting with friends. We will create a beautiful canvas painting led by Team Leader Sherry at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 31 at the Peebles Library. Pre-registration is needed for both programs due to limited supplies; please register on our Calendar of Events or by calling the library.

Want to help your community in a meaningful way? Families can join us as we make Care Packages using donated supplies to give to the Adams County Shelter for the Homeless at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 19, at the North Adams Library.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Check out our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.