My three companions and I slid our canoes into the waters of Tygart Creek, about eight o’clock that early spring morning. The redbud and spring flowers were in bloom. The air was crisp and the sky was clear and a brilliant blue. It was one of those days when you look up and around, marvel, and say to yourself, “Man, what a beautiful day!”

The current was gentle but swift enough to demand little paddling effort on our part. About two hours into our trip one of the fellows asked us to beach for a while so he could photograph the spring flora. We had just passed through a gorge and the creek made a left turn. On the right was a wide flat area covered with wild flowers, ferns and a grove of redbuds. There was a middle-aged fellow squatting by his fishing pole on the right bank, smoking a cigarette, who nodded and said “good morning”.

The hills that bordered the creek were extremely steep so I wondered how in the world that fellow accessed the bank. As I explored the area, I noticed the mouth of a cave measuring about fifteen feet high and about thirty feet wide. Upon closer examination I could see a light at the other end, about a hundred yards or so away. I surmised, “So this is how that fellow made it down to the creek.” Being an old spelunker, how could I not explore the cave and discover what was at the other end?

As I walked towards the cave entrance the fellow fishing on the bank stood up, extended his flashlight towards me and asked, “Hey, would you like a light?” I replied, “No thanks; I think I can make my way through okay without it” He said,” Okay”, and shook his head as if to say, “Well, have it your way”. I lived to regret that decision!

About a hundred feet into the cave the light from the entrance behind me dusked and the light from the exit before me only served to blind me, much like someone shining a flashlight directly into your eyes at night. I thought, “But I can make it. After all, it’s not very far. I’ll just be really careful and feel my way through”.

The cave floor was spattered with small and large rocks and riddled with crevices.

The next thing I knew I stepped into a deep hole and sheered the skin off my right shin. But in my stubbornness, I continued. After all, I was a spelunker; I’d spent days inside caves. As I crawled over a large rock, I banged my head on a stalactite nearly knocking myself out, seriously!

About half way through I became almost paralyzed with fear. I knew from experience, that at any moment I could step into a deep hole and that I may never make it out of alive. I thought, “I could kick myself in the rear end! I wouldn’t be in this predicament if I’d only accepted that light when the fellow offered it to me!”

Immediately, like an epiphany, the Psalm of David illuminated my heart and mind, “Your word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path,” (Psalm 119:105). I was immediately humbled and thought about the many predicaments I’d gotten myself into, all because I’d turned God’s light down; all because I’d said in my heart, “No thanks. I think I can make my way through without it.”

So, I turned around and when I emerged from the cave I was battered, bruised and bloody, but at least I lived to regret it. The fellow was still on the bank fishing, but I was too humiliated to make eye contact with him. I imagined him shaking his head and thinking, “He should have taken the light when I offered it to him.”

John, in the first chapter of his gospel, describes Jesus as, “the light that lights each man’s path”; and Jesus said of himself; “I am the light of the world. He who follows me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life.” (John 8:12)

There are passages and transitions in life that seem so dark that we can’t see our hands in front of our faces. You can try to be really careful and try to feel your way through, but I wouldn’t advise it. You just might emerge needlessly bruised, battered and bloody and live to regret it. The person knew what they were talking about when they wrote, “O what needless pain we bear, all because we do not carry everything to God in prayer,” (What a Friend We Have in Jesus, written by Charles Crozat Converse, American attorney, 1832-1918).

“All things work for our good, though we don’t see how they could. Struggles that break our hearts in two, sometimes blind us to the truth. Our Father knows what’s best for us, His ways are not our own. So, when your pathway grows dim, and you just don’t see Him, remember you’re never alone. God is too wise to be mistaken, God is too good to be unkind, so when you don’t understand, when you don’t see His plan, when you can’t trace His hand, trust His heart,” (Trust His Heart, song by Babbie Mason, YouTube).

