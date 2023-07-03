The Ohio High School Athletic Association annually provides scholarships for outstanding student athletes from its member schools. Each member high school may submit one senior male and one senior female candidate for scholarship consideration as well as one senior female minority and one senior male minority candidate. The scholarships are awarded to studentathletes who have excelled in the classroom as well as high school sports.

The OHSAA and SEDAB scholarships are awarded to student-athletes who have excelled academically and athletically. To be nominated by their high school students must meet the following criteria: must be a graduating senior; have a grade point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale; must have received a minimum of three varsity letters in one OHSAA sanctioned sport or four varsity letters in a combination of any two or more OHSAA sanctioned sports.

In conjunction with the OHSAA, the Southeast District Athletic Board awarded eighteen scholarships to graduating senior athletes across the district for 2023 and hosted the annual scholarship banquet on June 27 at Parks Edge in Jackson, Ohio to honor this year’s recipients. Scholarships awarded include the SEDAB James Mains Memorial Scholarship, the SEDAB Roger Thompson Memorial Scholarship, the Male and Female Ethnic Minority Scholarship, along with 14 additional scholarships. Each scholarship was in the amount of $1,000.

The SEDAB is pleased to announce Keetyn Hupp of North Adams High School has been awarded an OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.