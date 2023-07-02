SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Jacob McIntosh

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

CJ McIntosh, Mariah McIntosh

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Track & Field

FAVORITE SPORT:

Track, Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The friends I’ve made along the way

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The soreness

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going to state in track

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

France

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Ready Player One”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Full Metal Alchemist

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Gaming

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Subway

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Brad Pitt

FUTURE PLANS:

Going to military for 4 years then to get my Masterrs Degree