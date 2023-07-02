SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Jacob McIntosh
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
CJ McIntosh, Mariah McIntosh
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Track & Field
FAVORITE SPORT:
Track, Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The friends I’ve made along the way
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The soreness
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to state in track
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Red Hot Chili Peppers
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
France
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Ready Player One”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Full Metal Alchemist
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Gaming
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Subway
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Brad Pitt
FUTURE PLANS:
Going to military for 4 years then to get my Masterrs Degree