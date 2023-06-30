The last few weeks we have been sharing letters written by John Coleman while he served as a soldier in the Union army during the Civil War. Robert Coleman, John’s younger brother had wanted to join the Union cause but John would have none of it since he felt his brother who had a wife and children should remain home and care for his family. So, John joined in place of his brother. John was 47 years of age when he joined. This was considered by most to be of an age much too old to withstand the elements that war could bestow on an individual. John enlisted in August of 1862 and remained with his company the entire length of the war. The following letter sent by John Coleman to his brother, Robert was made on May 22, 1865 approximately six weeks after Lee’s surrender at Appomattox Court House, Virginia.

May 22nd 1865 Winchester,Va

Dear Brother

Yours of the 11th come to hand a few days ago and found me well and hoping this may find you and rest of the friends the same the Brigaid and part of it is here and the other Regiment is gone to Stanton about 95 miles south of this place these regiments that has gone to Staunton for the purpose of establishing civil law in that part of the country and to keep Gen Lee’s men that he surrendered and was paroled from voting until they take the prescribed oath that is laid down for them before becoming a citison there is such talk now that we will be called to be mustred out sometime between this and the middle of July when all the necessary arrangements are made than we may begin to look for this and not until then although I like to have hope that we will get home in time to assist alittle in the harvest fields the boys of the 91st that you are acquainted with all well every two to three days some of them come to our camp or while some of them wait to be discharged out. I believe that there no news that would interest you so I will by that I will be home in time to help you with the harvest.

Yours truly John Coleman

The fighting is over but there is much yet to be done as John describes in his letter. John is looking forward to getting his discharge and once again joining his family back on the farm in Adams County, Ohio. Waiting for him at home is his brother, Robert Coleman, Robert’s wife, Eliabeth (Taylor) Coleman and their four children; Mary, James, Jane and Alma Coleman. Mary would marry Finley P. McCreight, James married ?Lillian Grimes and later a Shank, Jane (unable to track down at this time) and Alma who married George Ammon Baldridge.

Robert Coleman’s grandchildren, great, and great x2 grandchildren may be remembered by some of our readers today. George Ammon Baldridge died in 1914. He had been married before and had 3 children by that marriage. They were Rosa (Baldridge) Butler, Lillie (Unknown), George S. Baldridge who was married to Florence Rae. George Ammon Baldridge and Alma (Coleman), his second wife had five children: Mary Margaret who married James Short, Wm Robert (Bob) Baldridge who married Laura (Hamilton)and had two sons,

Keith and Dick Baldridge, Essie June who died in 1918, Hugh Baldridge married Allene Davis and their youngest, Alma Faye Baldridge was married to a Mr. Wolf and lived in Arizona.

I am sure most of you know Keith and Dixie Baldridge who lived just outside of Cherry Fork for years. Keith taught school and his two children Kim (Baldridge) married Doug McClellan and lives in Seaman. Dinah, their youngest daughter, also lives in Seaman. Dick and Betty Jo Baldridge’s children are also well known in the county. Their daughter, Jane is married to Bill Hesler and live in the Cherry Fork area. Brian Baldridge is our State Representative and he and (Lori) his wife and family live just outside of Cherry Fork on the old Wasson farm.