Jeremy Fristoe, 46 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at his residence.

Jeremy was born on April 8, 1977 in West Union, Ohio, the son of Christine (Thieman) and the late John Fristoe. Jeremy worked in concrete construction.

In addition to his father, Jeremy was preceded in death by his brother John “Adam” Fristoe. Jeremy is survived by his mother and stepfather, Christine and Don Branson of South Carolina, as well as his three sons, Richard, Joseph, and John Fristoe, all of Lynchburg. He also leaves a brother, Andrew Fristoe of Wisconsin; and a sister, Felicia Grooms of Maysville; as well as many nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 11 a.m. – noon at the Evergreen Baptist Church in Peebles.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Friday, July 7, 2023 at noon, also at the Evergreen Baptist Church in Peebles. Richard Lloyd will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles. The family invites everyone to share a light luncheon after the graveside service.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.