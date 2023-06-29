By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The People’s Defender shared the story of Peebles Monument Company and their 100th anniversary last year. At the time, owner Stephen Ryan said he knew the company would change hands one day, and his primary concern was his customer’s care. Because he imparted, “I care deeply about my customers and the funeral directors I have built relationships with over the years.” Ryan and his wife, Vallery, have since found the person they entrusted to buy their business.

When Chris Brown moved back to his hometown of Peebles three ago, he didn’t realize he would soon own one of Adams County’s most treasured businesses. Brown grew up in Peebles, graduated, and went to work in Hillsboro for the printing industry, which led him to work in Des Moines, Iowa until he returned home.

Brown is also an artist and designer, and Ryan hired him about 20 years ago to do some etchings on stones. In January, the two gentleman met on the street and chatted a bit. Ryan said he would end this chapter of his life at the monument company when he found a successor. Brown saw himself in that role. They made it official on June 16, 2023; June 19 was Brown’s first working day.

Ryan won’t leave Brown to figure out the business on his own. He plans to walk alongside him for about a year, making the transition smooth and caring for the company’s beloved customers and staff as they gain trust in the new owner.

Brown plans on continuing a relationship with Rock of Ages monuments because working as a dealer for Rock of Ages is a prestigious mark for monument companies and will require Brown to take some classes for certification.

Brown said of the Ryans, “They were very careful about who they talked to about buying the business. It’s been great dealing with them.”

“There is a good staff here when you add Steve in the mix (who’s been there over 50 years); there’s probably close to 80 to 100 years of experience in the building.”

Brown is excited about the challenge and loves to learn new things. He hopes to add other elements to the business once he is comfortable with the monument side of things. Brown started a t-shirt business last year and expects to add that component eventually.

While Brown thoroughly enjoyed his time in Des Moines, he said, “There’s something to be said for being back around family and friends.” He’s ready to participate in Adams County. He said, “It will give me an opportunity to serve the community with things like sports teams and schools. I think there are many ways to be positive in the community, and I want to pursue that as well.”

Ryan said he and Vallery spoke last evening, and she said, “I’m just so glad that Chris is the one.” They are preparing for this next season and feel sure that Brown is the perfect fit for the company. Stephen said, “He’s so smart, and he’s going to learn this quickly, and I’m going to be here to help him. We are going to get this done. Vallery and I have so much confidence in his ability to carry out our legacy.”