Karlie Harper - a light in a dark room

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Karlie Harper is all too familiar with people being diagnosed with cancer in her life. Her grandparents and younger brother have all experienced cancer. She said, “It’s a subject that I’m passionate about, and I want to help people.” That passion and willingness to help sparked Karlie’s interest when she was scrolling on Facebook and noticed a post from “Be the Match.” At first, she thought it might be another silly ad then she started to read about a child who needed a stem cell transplant. She said, “My curiosity got the better of me, so I researched it. It was about being a match and donors for stem cell transplants.”

Karlie learned that the process included signing up for the service and receiving a kit with a swab. The recipient swabs the inside of their cheeks, sends the swabs back, and their name enters a registry for possible matches of someone with bone or blood disorders or cancer. Karlie explained that when they find out you’re a match, they set you up with a location where you can donate. Karlie was interested in being a match. As a little girl, she had watched firsthand while her brother depended on faith, medicine, and doctors to save his life. The people she could help relied on someone willing to step up and donate stem cells. Karlie said, “I hated the thought of someone waiting and not getting the call that they’re matching with someone.”

Karlie’s Mom, Mary, explained that her son Douglas was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma five days after his first birthday on August 8, 2002. He had surgery the next day and was given a 30% chance of survival and a 5% chance of a four-year survival. Douglas’ illness and the extended hospital stay were significant challenges for Brent, Mary, and then four-year-old Karlie. Karlie remembers visiting her baby brother and seeing other children with shaved heads and IVs at Children’s Hospital. Karlie, a nursing student, said, “Ironically, I work at King’s Daughters, and I’m in the oncology ward.

After Douglas’ discharge from the hospital, friends of the family held a benefit for them. The Harper family experienced the love, compassion, and generosity of Adams County, and Mary hasn’t forgotten. She said, “August 8 changed us forever, but the day of the auction forever changed our outlook on life.” She continued, “Brent and I knew we’d never be monetarily rich because we would spend the rest of our lives paying it forward.” The family continues to bless others. Recently they held an online auction for the son of Charlie Bess after he had a tragic farm accident. Charlie was the woman who helped care for Douglas when he was small. The online auction was another way the Harpers could repay in kind for all the love they showed to them.

Karlie didn’t know if she would ever get the call saying she was a match, but she said, “At least my name would be on the list.” That was two years ago when Karlie had first started nursing school at Shawnee State University. Early this month, she received the call. She matched with a 62-year-old male with myelodysplastic syndrome – a blood cancer. Mary remembers sitting in ICU when Douglas was ill and hearing about a little boy who needed a liver transplant. Douglas needed medicine to save him, but this little boy needed someone else to lose a child to save him. Mary pictures the man receiving Karlie’s stem cells in her mind. She hopes Karlie’s donation will help save his life.

“Be the Match” flew Karlie to San Antonio, Texas and took care of her expenses while she went through the process of donating stem cells. She describes it as a dialysis machine. She sat in a chair, and blood was removed from one arm. She said, “It would go through this filter system and then remove the stem cells.” The stem cells were kept in a bag, and then they put the rest of the blood with rewarming solution into her other arm. Karlie said that she felt fine. A first, she had a minor tingling in her lips, fingers, and feet due to calcium being removed from the clotting process.

Mary said, “Our Karlie – she has been my biggest blessing, my first love, my biggest heartache. Our kids aren’t perfect, but we have raised our heroes.” Karlie responds, “I don’t think I’m a hero. I was just doing what I would want someone to do for my loved one if they were sick.” Mary said, “The sacrifice she just made was unimaginable. I can’t stop thinking about the recipient – our girl was the answer to his prayers – our baby. We are humbled.”

Mary shares the Bible verse, “I shall not die, but live, and declare the works of the Lord.” (Psalms 118:17). She said, “Brent and I have tried our best to teach our children to love others and to give as God would give -this has gotten us into trouble in the past; we’ve given our last dime. But God always provides.” Mary shared the blessing their West Union Flower Shop has been as a platform and a way to give back to the community. She said, “We are so blessed to have raised and have children that put others before themselves.

The Harper family wants to make others aware of the need for stem cell donations. They are tentatively planning an event in August to provide stem cell swab packets or help others apply for the package. Currently, they are searching for t-shirt sponsors so everyone who swabs will receive a shirt. Mary plans to make a shirt for Karlie’s daughter, Isabella, that reads, “My Mommy is a hero.”

Three-year old Isabella is the reason Karlie wanted to become a nurse. And although Karlie works in a cancer ward, she ultimately wants to be a labor and delivery nurse.

Karlie wants folks to know that the process is not painful like it’s sometimes reported and encourages them to research. She said, “It’s like donating blood.” She also communicated that many folks think family members will match someone who needs a transfusion, but that is often not the case. Seventy percent of the time, they must go outside of their family. She said, “That’s another reason why people must sign up.”

Karlie said she would get an update about her stem cell recipient in about a year. If they agree, they can start communicating without sharing personal details. Eventually, they can reveal their identities. Karlie prays that stem cell transfusion changes the trajectory of his life.

Mary Harper believes that they live in “the greatest community ever.” She can’t say enough wonderful things about Karlie’s accomplishments and talks about Karlie receiving the “Steve Harvey Dreamer” award as a high school junior. Karlie will have another achievement this December when she graduates from nursing school. Mary said, “Karlie Harper is the example of what makes Adams County great!”

For more information, please visit bethematch.org. Stay tuned for more details about the West Union Flower Shop event later this summer.

Regarding her experience donating stem cells, Karlie said, “It was very humbling. It made me feel I could make a difference in someone’s life. Anyone can help someone. It doesn’t matter how big or small. You can be the light in the dark room.”