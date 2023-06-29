(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1981)

We left off last week with the Cherry Fork United Presbyterian congregation erecting a new brick church in 1854 (correcting our previous statement of 1855). Like its pro predecessors, this church was erected in the old cemetery located just south of the Village of Cherry Fork. It contained eighty-four pews and was among the largest rural churches in Adams County.

Beginning in the 1830’s, the Cherry Fork congregation began “auctioning” their pews on an annual basis in order to raise funds to pay their pastor and other church expenses.

The highest bidders for a particular pew would have the privilege to use that pew, exclusively, for themselves and their family for the ensuing year. In those early years, prices ranged from $8.00 for a front pew to $4.50 for those in the rear. This unique practice was modified prior to the twentieth Century by a subscription method which eliminated the public auction. Although nothing like this is in effect today ,many of the old-line families continued to sue the same pews Sunday after Sunday, perpetuating the tradition established by their forefathers.

In 1905 the 1854 brick church was condemned as unsafe by a state building inspector. The old stone foundation had settled creating large cracks in the thick masonry walls. As a result, the congregation was compelled to demolish the structure. One of those who helped tear the church down was George Ammon Baldridge, great-grandson of the congregation’s second pastor,

Reverend William Baldridge, Despite the state inspector’s warnings that the old church was dangerous and near collapse, George A. Baldridge’s team of mules, hitches to the structure with block and tackle, experiences great difficulty in getting the brick walls to rumble down. An Ohio Historical Marker, erected in recent years by the Adams County Historical Society, marks the site of this church today.

That same year of 1905 that saw the demolition of the brick church, witnessed the completion of the congregation’s new frame house of worship. This structure, the member’s fourth church building in one hundred and one years, was constructed within the village limits of Cherry Fork and it is still in use at the present. The congregation is quite active today, sharing it pastor with the Seaman United Presbyterian Church. Many of the church’s current members represent the fifth, sixth and seventh generations who descend from the congregation’s earliest families including the Baldridge’s, Mcintire’s, Glasgow’s, Morrison’s and Caskey’s.