Four locals are Division IV First Team
By Mark Carpenter
People’s Defender
The Southeast Ohio Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released its 2023 All-District Softball teams and Adams County was well-represented with 11 players and one coach being recognized, including four first-teamers in Division IV.
The Manchester Lady Greyhounds put together the best season in school history with an overall 24-2 record and a first-ever trip to the Sweet 16. The district coached rewarded the Lady Hounds by naming Coach Matthias Applegate as the Division IV Coach of the Year and naming three Manchester girls to the All-District First team- senior Emilee Applegate, sophomore Rylie Young and senior Kameyl Carter. The Peebles Lady Indians also had an All-District First Teamer in junior catcher Caydence Carroll.
Also being recognized in Division IV were Peebles junior Payton Davis, named to the All-District Second Team, with Honorable Mention accolades going to Peebles senior Lily McFarland and Manchester junior Jenna Campbell.
In Division III, North Adams freshman Carlee Garrison was named Second Team All-District, while Lady Devils freshman Paige Evans was listed as Honorable Mention. North Adams senior Olivia Wright and freshman Karis Tumbleson were also give Honorable Mention recognition.
2023 OFSCA All-District Teams
Division III
First Team
Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg, Senior
Sydney McDermott, West, Senior
Sky Zimmerman, South Webster, Junior
Catie Boggs, Wheelersburg, Sophomore
Hannah Potts, Wellston, Sophomore
Kiera Williams, Adena, Junior
Graycie Brammer, Ironton, Junior
OlThe ivia Dickerson, Portsmouth, Junior
Emily Moore, West, Junior
Lexi Scott, Zane Trace, Senior
Maddie Childers, Wellston, Freshman
AndiJo Howard, Wheelersburg, Junior
Olivia Dumm, Westfall, Senior
Ashlee Spence, South Webster, Junior
Karlee Gillispie, Rock Hill, Junior
Emily Cheatham, Portsmouth, Junior
Brooklyn Hawes, Northwest, Junior
Lily Dugan, Meigs, Senior
Greenlee Bossert, Adens, Senior
Erin Richendollar, Southeastern, Senior
Makayla Carmichael, Belpre, Sophomore
Abbie Deeds, Coal Grove, Junior
Player of the Year
Macee Easton, Wheelersburg
Coach of the Year
Teresa Ruby, Wheelersburg
Second Team
Jobey Hattan, Fairfield, Sophomore
Abbie Holenbough, River Valley, Junior
Kahmil Martin, Ironton, Sophomore
Makayla Cook, Westfall, Senior
Mollyann Runyon, Northwest, Sophomore
Addi Lute, Minford, Junior
Abby Riffle, Nelsonville-York, Senior
Emma Sayre, West Jr.
Brynn Lundell, Crooksville, Sophomore
Morgan Clark, Chesapeake, Senior
Grace Wireman, Southeastern, Senior
Noel Barnhill, Lynchburg-Clay, Freshman
Savanna Bushotz, Huntington, Sophomore
Kayla Hardnall, Alexander, Freshman
Katie Ankron, Portsmouth, Freshman
Kimrie Staley, South Point, Senior
Bella Roush, Meigs, Freshman
Carlee Garrison, North Adams, Freshman
Sonni Nelson, Crooksville, Junior
Addi Claxon, South Webster, Freshman
Riley Bradley, River Valley, Senior
Gracey McCullough, Zane Trace, Senior
Honorable Mention
Haley Meyers, Wheelersburg, Junior
Maddie Boren, Portsmouth, Freshman
Sydney Sanders, Fairfield, Senior
Rilee Quickle, Fairfield, Freshman
Aly Fisher, Southeastern, Senior
Alli Stidham, South Point, Sophomore
Jaidyn Malone, South Point, Sophomore
Abby Guffey, Zane Trace, Junior
Rylee Chamberlain, Crooksville, Sophomore
Gracie Peck, Crooksville, Junior
Delana Landefeld, Westfall, Junior
Leah McCloskey, Huntington, Sophomore
Makynlee Federal Hocking, Senior
Lillian Crow, Federal Hocking, Senior
Dani Rymer, Federal Hocking, Senior
Katelyn Miller, Federal Hocking, Junior
Maggie Johnson, Belpre, Senior
Allison Kilgour, Wellston, Junior
Jasmine Mobler, Wellston, Senior
McKenna Brown, Chesapeake, Junior
Paige Evans, North Adams, Freshman
Brya McClain, Lynchburg-Clay, Junior
Caitlyn Collins, Lynchburg-Clay, Freshman
Angel Hundley, Chesapeake, Sophomore
Addison Maynard, Chesapeake, Freshman
Rylee Black, Coal Grove, Sophomore
Bella Sorbilli, Ironton, Junior
Olivia Wright, North Adams, Senior
Karis Tumbleson, North Adams, Freshman
Aubrey Ferguson, Ironton, Sophomore
Shay Matney, Rock Hill, Senior
Charlie Long, Rock Hill, Sophomore
Miranda Johnson, Minford, Junior
Emma Garrison, Adena, Junior
Faith Miller, Fairfield, Senior
Alayna Butler, Zane Trace, Senior
Emily Fosger, Nelsonville-York, Sophomore
Alley Fisher, Southeastern, Freshman
Lauren Reduley, Northwest, Junior
Madi Puckett, Northwest, Junior
Savanah White, River Valley, Junior
Aubry Newell, River Valley, Freshman
Kaitlin Bush, Belpre, Senior
Carissa Sprigg, Belpre, Senior
Bella Claxon, South Webster, Junior
Mackenzie Paugh, Huntington, Freshman
Kaylor Picklesimer, West, Junior
Dylan Wright, Meigs, Junior
Abbie Fife, Meigs, Senior
Jordyn Dale, Coal Grove, Senior
Shay Matney, Rock Hill, Senior
Joey Neal, Minford, Sophomore
Division IV
First Team
Gwen Sparks, Notre Dame, Junior
Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, Junior
Kari Carney, Waterford, Senior
Brenna Tibbs, Symmes Valley, Freshman
Rylie Young, Manchester, Sophomore
Kass Chaney, Southern, Junior
Jayden Agriesti, Miller, Junior
Kyndall Ford, Notre Dame, Junior
Emma Putman, Eastern Meigs, Sophomore
Emilee Applegate, Manchester, Senior
Megan Nickell, Beaver Eastern, Junior
Kameyl Carter, Manchester, Senior
Cadence Carroll, Peebles, Junior
Sarah Cassidy, Clay, Sophomore
Sophia Stauffer, Paint Valley, Sophomore
Ella Carelton, Eastern Meigs, Senior
Joelle Richards, Trimble, Senior
Bri Hill, Whiteoak, Junior
Player of the Year
Gwen Sparks, Notre Dame
Coach of the Year
Mathias Applegate, Manchester
Second Team
Megan Whitley, Western, Sophomore
Emma Brown, Green, Freshman
Taylor Roberts, Southern, Freshman
Bela Stauffer, Paint Valley, Senior
Laykyn Jones, Waterford, Junior
Shey Johnson, East, Freshman
Olivia Dishon, Miller, Senior
Libby Kelly, Notre Dame, Senior
Dafney Clary, South Gallia, Senior
Lauren Smith, Southern, Junior
Savannah Mart, Symmes Valley, Junior
Julie Durst, Eastern Meigs, Senior
Dylan O’Rourke, New Boston, Senior
Kennedy Kittle, Trimble, Junior
Lindsay Freeman, Symmes Valley, Freshman
Jadelyn Lawson, New Boston, Junior
Payton Davis, Peebles, Junior
Marlo Norris, Southern, Sophomore
Honorable Mention
Shea Rawlins, Clay, Junior
Charlie Shafer, Trimble, Sophomore
Hope Reed, Eastern Meigs, Junior
Bree Hicks, Notre Dame, Sophomore
Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, Junior
Molly McMullen, Whiteoak, Junior
Lily McFarland, Peebles, Senior
Jenna Campbell, Manchester, Junior
Hannah Feltz, Beaver Eastern, Junior
Finley May, Western, Junior
Kenos Ferneau, Western, Senior
Cassie Williams, New Boston, Junior
Ryleigh McDavid, Green, Junior
Kiley Mcintyre, Green, Senior
Heaven Mattingly, Green, Junior
Alyssa Waugh, South Gallia, Freshman
Bailey Guido, East, Sophomore
Adrianna Hufferd, East, Junior
Karleigh Lennox, East, Junior
Sophie Huffman, Waterford, Junior
Leah Ryan, Waterford, Junior
Shea Rawlins, Clay, Junior
Adrienna Whitley, Clay, Senior
Amadea Everman, Clay, Senior.