Four locals are Division IV First Team

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The Southeast Ohio Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released its 2023 All-District Softball teams and Adams County was well-represented with 11 players and one coach being recognized, including four first-teamers in Division IV.

The Manchester Lady Greyhounds put together the best season in school history with an overall 24-2 record and a first-ever trip to the Sweet 16. The district coached rewarded the Lady Hounds by naming Coach Matthias Applegate as the Division IV Coach of the Year and naming three Manchester girls to the All-District First team- senior Emilee Applegate, sophomore Rylie Young and senior Kameyl Carter. The Peebles Lady Indians also had an All-District First Teamer in junior catcher Caydence Carroll.

Also being recognized in Division IV were Peebles junior Payton Davis, named to the All-District Second Team, with Honorable Mention accolades going to Peebles senior Lily McFarland and Manchester junior Jenna Campbell.

In Division III, North Adams freshman Carlee Garrison was named Second Team All-District, while Lady Devils freshman Paige Evans was listed as Honorable Mention. North Adams senior Olivia Wright and freshman Karis Tumbleson were also give Honorable Mention recognition.

2023 OFSCA All-District Teams

Division III

First Team

Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg, Senior

Sydney McDermott, West, Senior

Sky Zimmerman, South Webster, Junior

Catie Boggs, Wheelersburg, Sophomore

Hannah Potts, Wellston, Sophomore

Kiera Williams, Adena, Junior

Graycie Brammer, Ironton, Junior

OlThe ivia Dickerson, Portsmouth, Junior

Emily Moore, West, Junior

Lexi Scott, Zane Trace, Senior

Maddie Childers, Wellston, Freshman

AndiJo Howard, Wheelersburg, Junior

Olivia Dumm, Westfall, Senior

Ashlee Spence, South Webster, Junior

Karlee Gillispie, Rock Hill, Junior

Emily Cheatham, Portsmouth, Junior

Brooklyn Hawes, Northwest, Junior

Lily Dugan, Meigs, Senior

Greenlee Bossert, Adens, Senior

Erin Richendollar, Southeastern, Senior

Makayla Carmichael, Belpre, Sophomore

Abbie Deeds, Coal Grove, Junior

Player of the Year

Macee Easton, Wheelersburg

Coach of the Year

Teresa Ruby, Wheelersburg

Second Team

Jobey Hattan, Fairfield, Sophomore

Abbie Holenbough, River Valley, Junior

Kahmil Martin, Ironton, Sophomore

Makayla Cook, Westfall, Senior

Mollyann Runyon, Northwest, Sophomore

Addi Lute, Minford, Junior

Abby Riffle, Nelsonville-York, Senior

Emma Sayre, West Jr.

Brynn Lundell, Crooksville, Sophomore

Morgan Clark, Chesapeake, Senior

Grace Wireman, Southeastern, Senior

Noel Barnhill, Lynchburg-Clay, Freshman

Savanna Bushotz, Huntington, Sophomore

Kayla Hardnall, Alexander, Freshman

Katie Ankron, Portsmouth, Freshman

Kimrie Staley, South Point, Senior

Bella Roush, Meigs, Freshman

Carlee Garrison, North Adams, Freshman

Sonni Nelson, Crooksville, Junior

Addi Claxon, South Webster, Freshman

Riley Bradley, River Valley, Senior

Gracey McCullough, Zane Trace, Senior

Honorable Mention

Haley Meyers, Wheelersburg, Junior

Maddie Boren, Portsmouth, Freshman

Sydney Sanders, Fairfield, Senior

Rilee Quickle, Fairfield, Freshman

Aly Fisher, Southeastern, Senior

Alli Stidham, South Point, Sophomore

Jaidyn Malone, South Point, Sophomore

Abby Guffey, Zane Trace, Junior

Rylee Chamberlain, Crooksville, Sophomore

Gracie Peck, Crooksville, Junior

Delana Landefeld, Westfall, Junior

Leah McCloskey, Huntington, Sophomore

Makynlee Federal Hocking, Senior

Lillian Crow, Federal Hocking, Senior

Dani Rymer, Federal Hocking, Senior

Katelyn Miller, Federal Hocking, Junior

Maggie Johnson, Belpre, Senior

Allison Kilgour, Wellston, Junior

Jasmine Mobler, Wellston, Senior

McKenna Brown, Chesapeake, Junior

Paige Evans, North Adams, Freshman

Brya McClain, Lynchburg-Clay, Junior

Caitlyn Collins, Lynchburg-Clay, Freshman

Angel Hundley, Chesapeake, Sophomore

Addison Maynard, Chesapeake, Freshman

Rylee Black, Coal Grove, Sophomore

Bella Sorbilli, Ironton, Junior

Olivia Wright, North Adams, Senior

Karis Tumbleson, North Adams, Freshman

Aubrey Ferguson, Ironton, Sophomore

Shay Matney, Rock Hill, Senior

Charlie Long, Rock Hill, Sophomore

Miranda Johnson, Minford, Junior

Emma Garrison, Adena, Junior

Faith Miller, Fairfield, Senior

Alayna Butler, Zane Trace, Senior

Emily Fosger, Nelsonville-York, Sophomore

Alley Fisher, Southeastern, Freshman

Lauren Reduley, Northwest, Junior

Madi Puckett, Northwest, Junior

Savanah White, River Valley, Junior

Aubry Newell, River Valley, Freshman

Kaitlin Bush, Belpre, Senior

Carissa Sprigg, Belpre, Senior

Bella Claxon, South Webster, Junior

Mackenzie Paugh, Huntington, Freshman

Kaylor Picklesimer, West, Junior

Dylan Wright, Meigs, Junior

Abbie Fife, Meigs, Senior

Jordyn Dale, Coal Grove, Senior

Shay Matney, Rock Hill, Senior

Joey Neal, Minford, Sophomore

Division IV

First Team

Gwen Sparks, Notre Dame, Junior

Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, Junior

Kari Carney, Waterford, Senior

Brenna Tibbs, Symmes Valley, Freshman

Rylie Young, Manchester, Sophomore

Kass Chaney, Southern, Junior

Jayden Agriesti, Miller, Junior

Kyndall Ford, Notre Dame, Junior

Emma Putman, Eastern Meigs, Sophomore

Emilee Applegate, Manchester, Senior

Megan Nickell, Beaver Eastern, Junior

Kameyl Carter, Manchester, Senior

Cadence Carroll, Peebles, Junior

Sarah Cassidy, Clay, Sophomore

Sophia Stauffer, Paint Valley, Sophomore

Ella Carelton, Eastern Meigs, Senior

Joelle Richards, Trimble, Senior

Bri Hill, Whiteoak, Junior

Player of the Year

Gwen Sparks, Notre Dame

Coach of the Year

Mathias Applegate, Manchester

Second Team

Megan Whitley, Western, Sophomore

Emma Brown, Green, Freshman

Taylor Roberts, Southern, Freshman

Bela Stauffer, Paint Valley, Senior

Laykyn Jones, Waterford, Junior

Shey Johnson, East, Freshman

Olivia Dishon, Miller, Senior

Libby Kelly, Notre Dame, Senior

Dafney Clary, South Gallia, Senior

Lauren Smith, Southern, Junior

Savannah Mart, Symmes Valley, Junior

Julie Durst, Eastern Meigs, Senior

Dylan O’Rourke, New Boston, Senior

Kennedy Kittle, Trimble, Junior

Lindsay Freeman, Symmes Valley, Freshman

Jadelyn Lawson, New Boston, Junior

Payton Davis, Peebles, Junior

Marlo Norris, Southern, Sophomore

Honorable Mention

Shea Rawlins, Clay, Junior

Charlie Shafer, Trimble, Sophomore

Hope Reed, Eastern Meigs, Junior

Bree Hicks, Notre Dame, Sophomore

Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, Junior

Molly McMullen, Whiteoak, Junior

Lily McFarland, Peebles, Senior

Jenna Campbell, Manchester, Junior

Hannah Feltz, Beaver Eastern, Junior

Finley May, Western, Junior

Kenos Ferneau, Western, Senior

Cassie Williams, New Boston, Junior

Ryleigh McDavid, Green, Junior

Kiley Mcintyre, Green, Senior

Heaven Mattingly, Green, Junior

Alyssa Waugh, South Gallia, Freshman

Bailey Guido, East, Sophomore

Adrianna Hufferd, East, Junior

Karleigh Lennox, East, Junior

Sophie Huffman, Waterford, Junior

Leah Ryan, Waterford, Junior

Shea Rawlins, Clay, Junior

Adrienna Whitley, Clay, Senior

Amadea Everman, Clay, Senior.