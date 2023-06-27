News Release

The Adams County Medical Foundation (ACMF) awarded one of their ACMF annual scholarships to Brooklynn Tolle. The scholarship award is for $1,000. Recipients for the ACMF scholarship must be enrolled in a regionally accredited institution of higher education and pursuing a career in a health care profession.

Brooklyn Tolle is currently attending Shawnee State University majoring in Nursing and pursuing a BSN degree. She is employed part-time at the Adams County Regional Medical Center as a State Tested Nursing Assistant and plans to continue to work at the hospital after obtaining her degree. Brooklyn graduated from North Adams High School as the Salutatorian of her class and simultaneously graduated from Southern State Community College with an Associate of Science degree. In her spare time, Brooklyn is a dedicated golfer. In high school, she competed all four years and was named all-league every year competing at the district level. At Shawnee, she plays on the women’s golf team.

The Adams County Medical Foundation is very pleased to offer scholarships to our community. As of this year, the Foundation has awarded 25 scholarships since 2013 for a total of $43,000. Scholarships are funded through the generosity of community donations, fundraising activities, and family gifts. The Adams County Medical Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 organization with a local board of directors.