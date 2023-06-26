SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

MaKenna Armstrong

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Matt and Mandy Armstrong

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cross-Country, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cross-Country

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Cuddling in the blankets before a meet

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Being the designated hair holder while people puke

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going to state with my besties

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Harry Styles

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Ireland

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Sabrina”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Ajnna of Green gables

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

English

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Thrifting

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Cafe Rio or an sushi place

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

harry Styles’ girlfriend

FUTURE PLANS:

Becoming a therapist at BYU