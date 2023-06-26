SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
MaKenna Armstrong
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Matt and Mandy Armstrong
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cross-Country, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cross-Country
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Cuddling in the blankets before a meet
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Being the designated hair holder while people puke
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to state with my besties
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Harry Styles
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Ireland
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Sabrina”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Ajnna of Green gables
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
English
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Thrifting
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Cafe Rio or an sushi place
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
harry Styles’ girlfriend
FUTURE PLANS:
Becoming a therapist at BYU