John Edward Pollard, 100, of West Union, Ohio, formerly of Dayton passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at his residence. He was born May 12, 1923 in Green Township in Adams County. He was preceded in death by parents John Franklin Lee and Ethel Ann (Evans) Pollard; one son, John E. Pollard, Jr.; one daughter, Judy Pollard; first wife, Ruby K. (McCorkle) Pollard; second wife, Beverly A. (Lewis) McCorkle-Pollard; seven sisters, Anna, Alberta, Mamie, Minnie, Nelly, Bobbie Pollard and Betty Pollard Stephenson; and four brothers, Lee, Fred, William T. and Donald Pollard.

JR is survived by his three sons, George (Brenda) Pollard of Dayton, Larry Pollard of Dayton and John E. (Beverly) McCorkle of West Union; numerous grandchildren; many great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews; and special girlfriend, Helen Brunton.

JR lived a wonderful life. He was a devoted family man and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed fishing in his younger days. He was a very proud member of the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. He served during World War II and the Korean War. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The public visitation is from 12– 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The Adams County Honor Guard will perform a military service.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Ricky Ross will officiate.

The public interment is at the West Union Village Cemetery, 300 South market Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.