By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Corbett and Carol Phipps are beloved residents of Adams County and this year’s West Union 4th of July Parade Grand Marshals.

The Phipps have been married for 53 years and have two children – Ryan and Rachel, and three grandchildren – Lexi, Madison, and Colton. Their combined resumes are extensive. Both are active West Union Christian Union Church members, where Corbett serves as an elder, singer with the Praise Trio, and past youth leader and Sunday school teacher.

Corbett is a retired Lieutenant Colonel with the army and served in the Ohio Army National Guard for 28 years. He is also a retired farmer after 45 years and a retired teacher from Ohio Valley CTC, where he taught Agriculture and FFA for 35 years. Corbett continues to sub for the CTC.

Carol worked as a pharmacy technician for 31 years at Adams County Hospital while being a farm wife and homemaker. She is an avid quilter and crafter and has made beautiful creations for over 50 years. Carol is a former member of the Scrapy Quilters Club. She was an advisor for the Panhandler Homemakers Club for 35 years and a co-advisor for the Ohio Valley Young Farmer’s Wives.

Corbett remains active in 4-H as a club advisor and chairman for the Adams County Junior Fair BBQ Committee. He is an Adams County Extension Advisory Committee member and a past Junior Fair Board Advisor. He also serves as a member of the Adams County 4-H Extension Foundation Board. And last but certainly not least, he is a self-appointed fish inspector.

Corbett said of the Grand Marshal appointment, “We are blessed.” To know Corbett and Carol is to know that Adams Countians are the ones blessed to have them.