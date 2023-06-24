The following is a letter written by John Coleman, a soldier fighting for the Union cause. John enlisted in August of 1862, to prevent his brother, Robert from joining. John was a man of high moral values, integrity and beliefs he would not go against. One of those beliefs was his steadfast commitment that Robert, his younger brother should not go to war as he had a family to support and John didn’t. John, age 47, was too old to be fighting, but nothing would keep him from serving in order to keep his brother safe. John was born in Penn. but in 1846, John had moved with his parents and family to a farm near Youngsville (located just outside of Seaman today where S.R. 247 and S.R. 137 split) in Adams County, Ohio.

April 2nd, 1865 Camp Reynolds

Dear Brother

I seat myself to write you a few lines as I have an opportunity of sending you a leter by hand and so I shall embrace the opportunity My health is good at present we have not had any mail as the Rebles have came into the Valley at Point Pleasant and our men have a little brush with them but dispersing them and all things are set to rights again and the boats are running again Col Coasts arrived this evening and I have received a short note from you since I commenced writing all are quiet here and the boys are all in good health and fine spirits The weather is fine and every thing appears like spring is coming As the weather is becoming warm we have concluded to send home our extra clothing which we will not need this coming summer I am directing a box containing over coat & blankets to you which you will please forward to the proper owners which you will see by the label on each package you can have my bundle sent home and the articles contained in it belongs to me except an overcoat & a pair of shoes which belongs to Wilson Vance and with my package send the packages belonging to Robert W and Ann G. Davis Michael Barrickman which are all directed to Youngsville This is about all I have of importance to write to you now. So I shall stop for this time and I will write shortly again give this to Bob when he comes after my things I am send 4 dollars with Mr McKensie who is discharged and returning home nothing more at present

Yours truly John Coleman

John dated this letter April 2, 1865. John did not know this at the time but the war was essentially over. On the morning of Sunday, April 2, 1865, the Confederate lines near Petersburg broke after 9 to 10 month siege. The retreat left the Confederate capital of Richmond, 25 miles to the north, defenseless. President Jefferson Davis and his Confederate cabinet members abandoned the city and fled south on the last open railroad line shortly after the fall of Petersburg. General Ulyssess S. Grant and the Union army took Richmond the next day on April 3, 1865. The retreating Confederates leaders gave orders to burn military supplies and destroy the remaining food supplies rather than let them fall into Union hands. Destroying the food supply would have left the civilian population in desperate circumstances as there was little food left in the city anyway. Thankfully the order to destroy the food supply was not carried out but

the resulting fire destroyed much of central Richmond. News of victory spread slowly through-out the Union ranks. The surrender at Appomattox took place a week later on April 9, 1865.