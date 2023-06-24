Ada DeBord, 100 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Ada was born on February 9, 1923, in Elliott County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Fred and Izora (Lyons) Smith. She took great pride in caring for her family and home.

In addition to her parents, Ada was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood DeBord, who passed away on December 12, 2020. Ada was also preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.

Ada is survived by her sons, Emory (Anna) DeBord of West Union and Ed (Louella) DeBord of Lake Waynoka; her brother, Worley Smith of Olive Hill, Kentucky; and her sister, Ruth Fannin of Sandy Hook, Kentucky. Ada will be missed by her four grandchildren, her 10 great-grandchildren, and her four great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 12 – 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman. Larry Anderson will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery in Seaman.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.