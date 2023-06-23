Submitted News

R2 Dunkin, a North Adams High School (NAHS) rising sophomore, was recently chosen by the Bethel College Summer Science Institute (BCSSI) in North Newton, Kansas, as one of their 15 Summer Awardees for 2023. R2’s selection was based on his application, recommendations, strengths in science and mathematics, and interest in Bethel’s science and mathematics programs. Traditionally the BCSSI accepts only 10% of those that apply to this challenging summer research opportunity, with preference for rising juniors and seniors. This year’s participants come from all across the nation, including Ohio, Kansas, California, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Massachusetts.

BCSSI provides this opportunity for high-performing students to participate in research investigations on fascinating science and mathematics topics not usually covered in high school classes. The institute’s focus is on learning how to do research through close interaction with faculty: collecting data, testing hypotheses, using statistical software, and writing computer code. It develops practical science research skills in the student while building an understanding in them about the nature and philosophy of science.

Dunkin was assigned to two research groups during his time at the BCSSI. The first group studied biology in the wild and was led by Jon Piper, Ph. D., Emeritus professor of Biology. The hypotheses tested were whether prairie and woodlands have different biodiversities, and if there a correlation between plant diversity and animal diversity. R2’s research group concluded that prairies and woodlands do indeed have different biodiversities and that there is a definite correlation between plant diversity and animal diversity.

R2’s second research group studied nutritional chemistry and was led by Kathryn Layman, Ph.D., a professor of Chemistry and Physics. The assignment for this group was to quantify iron (III) levels in foods, including pasta and salmon. What they found was that iron levels in the foods tested by the group were much lower than the amount listed on the food container labels. The student researchers suggest this is because the amounts of iron listed on the food container labels account for both iron (II) and iron (III), but the group’s experimental procedure only measures the amount of iron (III) in their tested samples.