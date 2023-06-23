Adison Downing is carrying the baton in a set of relay races on the final day of the North Adams Track camp. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

It’s the long jump on day three of Track Camp for Laken Mason. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

Easton Raines works on his hurdling skills on the final day of the North Adams Pee Wee Track Camp. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

You can always hear about youth basketball and volleyball camps going on in the county, but for three days in early June, North Adams High School hosted a camp you don’t often see in this area. Under the guidance of coaches Kelly Boerger and Eric Toole, the NAHS track and field program brought in youngsters in grades 3-6 to learn about track and field events and even participate in a mock track meet on the third day.

The young participants in the June 7-9 camp were: Asher Price, Lydia Cracraft, Tyler Bolton, Colton Crawford, Easton Raines, Beckett garrison, Jordan Edmisten, Ollie Reed, Tucker Reed, Laken Mason, Alexander Newton, Addison Spiller, Adison Downing, Zane Ward, Braxton Hesler, Whitney Rosselot, Jenna Work, Jase Sandlin, Blake Hazelbaker, Jaxson Davis, Braxton Phelps, Bryce Phelps, Kylie McIntire, Knox Williams, Layna Martin, Lance Martin, Branson Geeslin and Kendall Geeslin.

Besides Coaches Boerger and Toole, the cam was assisted by the following members of the NAHS track and field squad: Cody Hesler, Beau Hesler, Dalton Pence, Cameron McCann, Caleb DeAtley, Ian Raines, Maddox Martin, Lane Martin, Katelynn Boerger, McKenna Shelton, Tatum Grooms and Hunter Grooms.