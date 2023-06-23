Submitted News

On Friday, May 5, Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 & Auxiliary Unit 633 hosted its annual Americanism dinner to recognize North Adams High School Americanism and Government (A & G) Test winners.

The 2023 winners are: Grade 9: (Addison Shupert and Cooper Roush), Grade 10 (Anna Armstrong and Jayce Rothwell), Grade 11 (Kyla Mahon and Devon Hudson), and Grade 12 (Emma Hall and Alex Shupert). Alex Shupert also won at the district and state level. Four of the winners were able to attend the dinner.

Each participating high school is awarded one girl and one boy winner in grades 10-12. The winning tests and essays are then sent to each American Legion District where they select a girl and boy winner in each grade. All districts then send their winners to the American Legion Department of Ohio for state judging. The state selects three girl and three boy winners for grades 10-12. The 18 state winners take a trip to Gettysburg and Washington DC. Alex Shupert is the seventh state winner from North Adams High School and Post 633/Unit 633 in the last 10 years.

Post 633 & Unit 633 are proud of the winners and the dedication of North Adams’ administration, teachers, parents, and students.