Press Release

The Adams County Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship Comittee has announced the recipients of their 2023 scholarship awards.

Alyssa Mays is a sophomore at Marietta College studying to complete her bachelor degree in Pre-Med with majors in Biology and Neuroscience and a minor in Psychology. She is an honor student and tutors other students in Biology, Psychology and Chemistry. She is on the Marietta Dean’s List, a member of the Phi Beta Honor Society and received the Biology First Year Achievement Award. She is also a founding member and executive board member for Marietta College Women in STEM. Her final educational goal is to be an Ophthalmologist. This is Alyssa’s second year to receive a scholarship award from the ACRMC Auxiliary.

Emma Griffin will be a freshman at the University of Cincinnati Clermont studying to complete her Physical Therapy Assistant degree. She is interested in providing out-patient therapy, specifically sport-related injuries. Emma would like to work as a PTA for several years then return to college to complete her Physical Therapy degree.

Alexa Rowe is a freshman at Shawnee State University studying to complete her Health Sciences bachelor degree and Physical Therapy Assistant degree. Alexa was on the Shawnee State University Dean’s list in 2022. Her goal is to provide physical therapy to help patients recover from injuries or surgeries. This is Alexa’s second year to receive a scholarship award from the ACRMC Auxiliary.