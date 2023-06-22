Adams County Board of DD to purchase Precinct

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

On June 5, the Adams County Commissioners held a public meeting to discuss the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities’s desire to purchase The Precinct, located at 116 West Mulberry Street in West Union. The Board has occupied the space since September of 2022 and made many cosmetic updates and improvements to their offices and general areas. The Board has also done extensive remodeling of the Precinct Coffee Shop.

The former owners had slated the area on the back of the first floor to occupy the local coffee shop. Adams County Board of DD Superintendent Liz Lafferty and Business Manager Melinda Horsley envisioned the beginnings of an Employment First opportunity for the individuals the Board serves. Similar coffee shops have been established in other areas and experienced much success.

The Commissioners noted that there was a concern as the building previously owned by the Commissioners was sold by a sealed bid to Tom Partin for approximately $75,000 in 2011 due to a 2010 report by Kelly Architectural Services Inc. noting that the building required extensive repair recommendations for masonry in addition to repair replacement of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems.

Lafferty researched updates and repairs and discovered that many repairs had been completed, including a new roof and windows. The Precinct was sold to the current owner on a land contract in 2018.

With the Board wishing to purchase the Precinct for $225,000, Lafferty had the building inspected. Additionally, in early 2023, the Commissioners hired an outside-of-area firm, SMBH Structural Engineering, to assess the structure’s safety. The report noted multiple renovations that had been completed and made recommendations for further repair. They concluded that the building required considerable tuckpointing and brick repairs. The firm determined, “Building is safe to inhabit with all recommended repairs completed.”

Everyone in attendance at the meeting supported the Board purchasing the Precinct. Lafferty explained the steps the Board has taken to ensure that the building was safe to inhabit, as well as updates and benefits for people with disabilities, and requested permission to purchase. Doris Swayne of Huff Realty, property manager for the Precinct since 2018, assured the attendees that she had not experienced any significant issues during her time there. Board members Susan Sexton and Sherry Larson spoke, advocating for people to see the value this building and the coffee shop would hold for people with disabilities and the opportunities it presents. Former board member Amy Queen discussed the historical aspects and the importance of preserving this 1895 building.

Commissioner Barbara Moore explained that there had been pushback from some community members regarding the purchase. Larson noted they would expect taxpayers to have questions and emphasized that the Adams County Board of DD would only choose to inhabit a building deemed safe. Lafferty asked that the Board be permitted to purchase the Precinct as their “forever” home, reminding that the Board of DD is mandated in Ohio.

Commissioner Diane Ward said they would not vote on the decision immediately because they were waiting for the report addressing the tuckpointing and brick repair. Lafferty later received and submitted the information and extra requested documentation regarding the elevator. At the Monday, June 12 Commissioners meeting, Kelly Jones motioned to permit the Adams County Board of DD to purchase the building. Barbara Moore seconded the motion.

Ward stated there was no one in opposition to the purchase at the advertised public hearing. However, all the Commissioners had been approached by people questioning the controversy over the safety of the building. Ward said, “I realize it’s tax dollars, but we are not that governing board.” Moore said, “They sold it for $75,000, and there was over a $600,000 repair bill. They want to buy it back at well under the appraised value with the majority of those repairs having already been completed.” The Commissioners voted unanimously for the purchase.

Lafferty said, “The county board is looking forward to our future on the courthouse square, downtown revitalization, and all the employment opportunities that will be available to the individuals we provide services to.”