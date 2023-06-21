Submitted News

Have you ever noticed all the litter in our streams? Ever wonder how it got there? Ever think about how hard it is to remove the litter from our streams? Do you realize how harmful it can be to wildlife and water quality? The answers to these questions and many more are addressed each year during the Ohio Brush Creek Sweep.

Saturday, June 3 marked the 30th year that this event has taken place. The only time the event has been cancelled was 2020 and 2021 during the COVID outbreak. The group of volunteers began the day at Creeks Bend on Waggoner Riffle Road and finished at the newest access point to the creek at McKenzie’s Run. Both of these access points to Ohio Brush Creek are located on property owned by The Nature Conservancy.

Prior to the first canoe being put in the water, Martin McAllister, Community Engagement Specialist at the Edge of Appalachia Preserve, shared the history of The Nature Conservancy and how the preserve was established. The Edge of Appalachia Preserve is one of the top tourism attractions in the county, helping contribute toward the $49.6 million in total economic impact to the county. Tourism is now one of the top employers in the county with over 700 jobs directly or indirectly supported by tourism. Seven million dollars in tax revenue is generated in the county by tourism alone.

This year’s haul consisted of 200 pounds of steel and 560 pounds of tires, both of which have been recycled. In addition, there was 280 pounds of garbage that was disposed of properly at the landfill. A total of 1040 pounds of harmful litter was removed from Ohio Brush Creek.

Adams Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), along with support from Adams Brown Recycling & Litter Prevention and Adams-Clermont Solid Waste District, organizes and implements this annual canoe-based creek cleanup. The purpose of this event is to not only improve water quality by removing harmful litter, but to also create awareness and to educate the public about some of the threats to our environment.

Additionally, keeping Ohio Brush Creek clean is just one of the ways that benefits Adams County through the returns from travel and tourism dollars from paddlers coming to spend a day on the water.

Most people may not realize that the litter they see along roadways eventually will likely end up in our streams. The easiest, most efficient way to keep our streams clean is to prevent litter in the first place. The second most efficient method is to pick it up along the roadsides before it has a chance to enter our streams. The hardest, most labor-intensive way is to remove it from the stream itself. Many times, the litter found in the stream will become snagged or tangled and likely will become a permanent eyesore until someone comes along to remove it. Once litter makes it to the stream there is little chance that it will be removed and properly disposed of. What usually happens is one of two things. It will eventually wash downstream and accumulate with the other trash from the rest of the watershed, creating a massive problem, or it becomes a permanent eyesore, along with all the other trash that accumulates, for many years to come. It is far more cost effective and easier to maintain a clean watershed than it is to fix one that is impaired.

This annual event could not happen without the dedication and commitment of many volunteers who offer their time and hard work to make Adams County a better place.