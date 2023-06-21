101st Airborne Division, 2-44 ADA, DFBF (Death From Below Family). July 22, 2023 is their 20-year anniversary of that battle, and they’ll be at Warrior Ridge for their reconnection retreat. Not all of them were there that day, but several of them were called in as a QRF (Quick Reaction Force). These are true heroes and deserve all the support we can provide. (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Killing_of_Qusay_and_Uday_Hussein)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“When was the last time you did anything for a veteran?” That’s the question Landon Bentley asked himself and others when deciding to spearhead Warrior Ridge, a non-profit organization for veterans. The newly formed non-profit reunites combat team members who served alongside each other. Bentley said, “It will bring guys back together that walked the streets of war together.”

Bentley explained that the suicide rate among veterans is staggering. According to a 2016 study published by the United States Department of Veteran Affairs, an average of 20 veterans dies per day due to suicide. Bentley said, “No other demographic is comparable.” Bentley has lost three of his veteran friends to suicide and wants to spread awareness and rebuild support systems. He said, “It’s not popular to talk about.” A veteran himself, Bentley realizes the need to reconnect with someone who understands the depths of what was collectively experienced. He and his team wanted to provide a safe space for veterans to relax, hold activities, and recreate those support systems.

Bentley describes Warrior Ridge as a unique experience because he feels it’s vital to bring veterans together not just with others who served but with those they served with. He realizes that many veterans lack support after returning home and feel misunderstood. Warrior Ridge would offer an annual opportunity for these veterans to partner in activities like guided kayak and ATV tours, horse-riding, and gathering around a bonfire. Bentley, who unofficially started this venture as “Bonfires with Bentley,” said, “I believe that bonfires are a type of therapy. Who doesn’t love that – it’s so relaxing. There’s not a better venue, in my opinion.”

Warrior Ridge was born on Bentley’s grandparent’s farm in Lewis County, Kentucky. Bentley relays the plans were two years in the making and took many people gathering around the fire pit to make the vision a reality. The non-profit recently broke ground for a bathhouse and barracks, all resulting from donations from grassroots folks and veterans who want to make positive things happen.

Anyone can nominate a veteran as a recipient for a weekend. Warrior Ridge will coordinate getting the entire team back together no matter where they served. Bentley shared, “It’s the best support system they can have.” Visit www.warriorridge.org to raise awareness, nominate a veteran, or donate. Bentley concluded, “People should help people – we all live here together. I love the support we are getting for them. They deserve everything we can give them. We are truly saving lives.”