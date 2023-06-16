Growing up as a teenager, I feel like there is a constant need to be perfect – as a kid, student, or friend. This all can add up and become stressful, leading to outbursts of anger or sadness. And begin to make you feel bad about yourself. It’s easy to let those feelings get the best of you. And that can change your life completely. I

t’s important to remember that you are loved, worthy of love, and you matter in this big world. Keeping a healthy mindset is crucial for maintaining a happy life, not only for yourself but for the people around you. Even when we feel like we are alone, there are people who love and cherish us.

And there is a God who designed us just the way He wanted. We have to remember we were made perfectly in God’s eyes. Psalms 139:14 ” I will praise thee ; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made : marvelous are thy works ; and that my soul knoweth right well.”

KK Dotson is a student at the Adams County Christian School.