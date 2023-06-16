By Teresa Carr

From Comfort Caregivers, Inc. Stroke and the Elderly – Stroke Awareness – Stroke affects the arteries leading to and within the brain. It occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When this happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, and starts to die. This can result in paralysis, vision loss, memory loss, speech and language problems, and behavioral changes on others for the simplest of things – eating, dressing, grooming, walking.

Stroke tends to affect older people, but it can strike people of any age. While risk factors such as increasing age and family history cannot be changed, people can lower the likelihood of a stroke by

maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Those factors that can be controlled include high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, high cholesterol, excessive alcohol intake, and illegal drug use.

F.A.S.T. – The acronym F.A.S.T is a good way for people to remember the signs and symptoms of stroke since, with stroke, every minute counts. This stands for:

F. – FACE – During a stroke, the face will appear to droop and show an uneven smile.

A. – ARM – During a stroke, arms will often time become numb and/or weak.

S. – SPEECH – During a stroke, speech will become slurred or difficult to understand.

T. – TIME – Time, is key, with 911 needing to be called at the first sign.

Evidence has shown that early admission to an intensive rehabilitation program reduces mortality for stroke patients and ultimately correlates with better functional outcomes.

Common symptoms of stroke and questions that need to be asked by one witnessing a possible stroke:

· A severe headache. Does it feel like a different type of headache? Like the worst headache of your life?

· Speech that is slurred. Are there problems getting words out or are they not able to speak at all? Does one side of the mouth droop? Does it sound like they have something in their mouth?

· A problem with balance. Do they slump to one side? Are they dragging a foot on the side they are leaning toward?

· One sign of the body feels weak or numb. Can they raise both their arms up together? Are they not able to move one side of the body? Can they feel a touch on their arm?

· A vision problem. Is there a sudden change in your vision? Do you have blurry or double vision?

Diagnostic tests include a CT scan, blood tests, and an electrocardiogram. Additional tests will be conducted to diagnose the cause of the stroke and determine the severity of the stroke (such as MRI, duplex scanning, and angiography). Therapy with clot-busting drugs (thrombolytics) must start within 4.5 hours if they are given into the vein, and the sooner, the better. Quick treatment not only improves the chances of survival but also may reduce complications from the stroke.

