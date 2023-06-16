Belinda Gail McCane, 44 years of age, of Fairborn, Ohio, formerly of Peebles, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Belinda was born on February 15, 1979, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of Debbie (King) Nichols and the late Frank Nichols. Belinda’s career in landscape design started when she was in high school and worked with Mr. Jerry Ginn during the summers. Belinda was passionate about her art endeavors, including sketching, painting, and mural design. Belinda always seemed to have an eye for eclectic styles.

In addition to her stepfather, Belinda was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Don and Mona King; and by her paternal grandparents, Clara and Wesley McCane; as well as her uncle Donnie King; a nephew, Seth Tolle; and her brother-in-law, Skip Tolle.

Belinda is survived by her son, Malachi Nichols of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; her life partner, Jason Sutton; and her daughters of the heart, Autumn Sutton and Delilah Sutton, both of Fairborn. Belinda also leaves her brother, Dan (Heather) Nichols of Kentucky; and her sisters, Megan McCane, of Maysville, Cynthia Tolle, of Peebles, Alisa (Eric) Shimkus of Tennessee and Kathy (Chuck) Brown of Tennessee; and her special aunts, Cathy (Brent) Pistole and Donalda (Camilo) Toro. She also leaves her half-sister, Kristen Williams and her half-brothers, Andrew McCane and Bobby Price. Belinda will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 18, 2023, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. The burial will follow at a later date at the Locust Grove Cemetery, in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.