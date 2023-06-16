By Julia McCane-Knox

Every summer has its story. Create yours in the library. Participate in Summer Reading 2023: All Together Now! Sign up for the reading challenge in the library or with the Beanstack app. When you meet your goal, you will earn prizes! Bring your completed book log to the front desk or show us the app on your smart device to pick up your prizes. You can also join us for our thrilling family-friendly programs.

Beat the heat and come to Storytime this summer. In addition to spending time together, Storytime gives children an early literacy-boost and helps them learn the skills they need to succeed in school. Children and families learn through entertaining and interactive stories, crafts, songs, and activities. Enrichment Kits are given to Storytime participants and include book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. This program is recommended for ages five and under, but families are welcome to attend.

Community Storytime will be on Tuesday, June 20 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will chant the “Community Helpers” rhyme, create a Community Helpers Paper Craft, learn with Community Helper and Tool Matching Cards, and listen to “Whose Hands Are These?” by Miranda Paul.

Family Storytime will be on Wednesday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will do a parachute activity while singing ‘Shake, Shake, Shake,” make a Family Tree Craft, and listen to “The Big Book of Families” by Mary Hoffman.

Family Storytime will be on Thursday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes,” create a Paper Quilt Block Craft, and listen to “All the Places We Call Home” by Patrice Gopo.

Central America Storytime will be on Thursday, June 22 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Pat-a-Cake,” create a Mosaic Pineapple Craft, and listen to “Journey of the Nightly Jaguar” by Burton Albert.

Are you interested in a one-of-a-kind gaming experience or crafting opportunity? Join us at the West Union Library. From virtual reality to classic video games, we’ve got it all. Families are invited to our Imagination Lab Program on Friday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for some gaming fun. In addition, let your creative juices flow! Explore art using various mediums to create whatever you can imagine at our Craft Smorgasbord Program, on Saturday, June 24 from 2 – 4 p.m.

We’re wild about snakes. Slither to our Snake Discovery Program at the Adams County Public Libraries this June. In this program, we will interact with a live brown snake and learn from AmeriCrops Service Members about our native reptiles and how they impact our ecosystems. The schedule is as follows: Peebles Library: Monday, June 26 at 10 a.m. — North Adams Library: Monday, June 26 at 1 p.m. — West Union Library: Tuesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. — Manchester Library: Tuesday, June 27 at 1 p.m.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Check out our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.