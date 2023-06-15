Sign-up for Sheriff Rogers’ Boot Camps

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers wants to see the youth in the county achieve their dreams. And one of the things Sheriff Rogers will miss most when he retires next year is the Adams County Junior Deputy Boot Camp he facilitates for children every year in Peebles, Seaman, West Union, and Manchester. Sheriff Rogers said he has excellent helpers who keep the camp running smoothly.

This year’s theme is “Your dreams are calling you – decline/accept.” The participants experience four stations on Thursday and Friday: Life Skills, Specials, Obstacle Course, and Refreshments. Life skills training offers information on relevant subjects like the negative effects of vaping. Sheriff Rogers also presents at this two-day training.

Each participant receives a Boot Camp t-shirt and graduates at a fun day celebration on Saturday. For more information or to sign up your child for the event, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Department at (937) 544-2314.