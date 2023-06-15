By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It’s no secret that the mist successful high school volleyball program in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference over the past decade has been that of Coach Katie Ragan and her North Adams Lady Devils, filling the school’s trophy case each year with more and more hardware, including numerous gold ball trophies.

One of the keys to continuing that success lies not in the present, but in the future, drumming up interest from the young up and coming Lady Devils. That purpose was on full display in late May as Coach Ragan and her staff hosted a three-day youth volleyball camp for girls entering grades 4-8.

The camp was held for two hours on all three evenings and focused on teaching the youngsters the fundamentals of the game while also having enough fun to keep things interesting.

“I thought the camp went really well this year,” said Coach Ragan. “We had good attendance and the campers worked hard.We taught them drills involving passing, serving, setting and hitting, On the final night, we played some competitive games and gave out some prizes.”

“These camps are important to get young athletes interested in volleyball since we don’t have a pee-wee program. The most important thin, though, is for the kids to really have fun and want to play volleyball.”

Campers for the three-day camp were: Lucy Meade, Chloee Cox, Kaitlynn Walsh, Julia Crothers, Aralyn Emerson, Hollie Boyd, Emorie Slice, Stellar Grooms, Marilla Ohnewehr, Lillian Harper, Haylee Wheeler, Allison Rhonemus, Taylor Lloyd, Payton Nesbitt, Madelyn Reckers, Whitley Rosselot, Jenna Work, Heavenlee Senthey, Laura Jandes, Jacee Davis, Zoey Davidson, Audrey Davidson, Bristol Whalen, Marlee Whalen, Sadie Parker, Alexis Marshall, Lilly Parker and Laila Humphrey.

Coach Ragan also had the assistance of the Lady Devils new junior high volleyball coach, DeLaney Harper, plus the following high school players: Kirsten Campbell, Izzy Grooms, Katelynn Boerger, Aulbrea Meade, Natalie Ragan, Paige Evans, Addison Shupert, Aubrey Miller, Elizabeth Raines, Morgan Wheeler and Mia Kingsley.

