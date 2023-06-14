Ripley moving to Southeast beginning in 2024-25

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Beginning with the 2024-25 school year, the Southeast District will include another familiar face in the realms of athletic competition. Ripley High School went through the tedious application process of moving from the Southwest District to the Southeast District and received their letter of confirmation for the move on June 12.

“This is something we have been working on for a long time,” said Ripley superintendent Jamie Wilkins, who has ties to the Southeast from his time spent at Manchester. “My experience with the Southeast District was tremendous. They take care of and celebrate their student athletes and they are made up of schools just like ours. We’re very appreciative of the Southeast District Board and their efforts in making this a reality.”

The application/approval process to make the move to the Southeast began with a letter from Superintendent Wilkins to Doug Ute, Executive Director of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, dated October 26, 2022. A May 2022 change in the OHSAA by-laws now gives more discretion in the decision-making in these requests to the OHSAA Executive Director.

In the letter, Wilkins gave the reasons for Ripley requesting the transfer. Those arguments included the Ripley district bordering the Southeast District, eight of the 10 Southern Hills Athletic Conference schools being in the Southeast, 90 percent of the Ripley athletic schedules involving Southeast District schools, the distances traveled to tournament play in the Southwest District, Ripley would be competing against schools more similar to them and not with schools that compete with one another to recruit athletes and the strong fan base that Ripley is known to bring to away contests.

The letter also states that “From the Ripley perspective, a move from the SW District to the SE District has long been desired by the school and community. For the Ripley school community, coaches and athletes the positives of a possible re-assignment to the SE District far outweigh any potential negatives.”

What followed was months of back and forth between Wilkins and the officials of the Southwest District, who stated at one point that they were “adamantly opposed” to the move. Those months of hard work by Wilkins and his staff paid off with the approval letter from Executive Director Ute, meaning that the Blue Jays will face off in SE District postseason competition starting with fall sports in the 2024-25 season.

The move will also give Ripley the opportunity to host sectional tournament games,” says Tony Williams, a member of the Southeast District Athletic Board. “The SE District Board voted unanimously to approve Ripley’s transfer request. It’s a positive move for all parties. We will welcome Blue Jay nation with open arms for years to come.”

The current principal at Ripley is Chris Young, who also has ties with the Southeast District, spending time at North Adams and Manchester.

My heart has always been with the Southeast District,” says Young. “Ripley making the move will be very beneficial for us both competitively and financially. Many teams that we play in the Southwest don’t have the draw that Southeast schools do which makes it a challenge when scheduling those opponents during the regular season. Having the opportunity to host sectional games in all sports will be a great addition as well.”

“I just feel like it’s a homecoming for me personally and the idea of the school I love joining the Southeast District with me as its principal is a fantastic moment.”