By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Elder abuse is a serious and common issue in the United States. Many older people are afraid to report their abusers because they often know and care about their abuser.

The Adams County Commissioners signed a proclamation presented to representatives from the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services designating June 2023 as Elder Abuse Prevention Month. The Proclamation states in part, “Whereas, the State of Ohio and the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services support and promote partnerships between public and private agencies to prevent elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation; and Whereas, no aspect of our agency – technology, agriculture, science, religion, sports, education – would enjoy its current prominence without the contribution from those who are elderly; and Whereas we can all benefit from the wisdom and knowledge acquired by Americans who are elderly. The experience of their past can help our state meet the challenge of its future; and Whereas, people who are elderly are among the most important resources of our state, and it is fitting that we recognize the need to protect their health, safety, and rights.”

According to CDC.gov, “Elder abuse is an intentional act or failure to act that causes or creates a risk of harm to an older adult. An older adult is someone aged 60 or older. The abuse occurs at the hands of a caregiver or someone the elder trusts. Common elder abuse includes” physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional or psychological abuse, neglect, and financial abuse.”

Many victims are fearful and anxious. Some suffer minor injuries while others are permanently disabled, and some abuse leads to premature death.

The CDC recommends these efforts of prevention:

• Listen to older adults and their caregivers,

• Report abuse or suspected abuse to authorities,

• Get educated on how to recognize abuse,

• Learn the signs of abuse and how they differ from the typical aging process,

• Check on the older adults in your life,

• Help an overburdened caregiver,

• And encourage those dealing with drug or alcohol issues (caregiver or elderly) to get help.

Angela Richmond, Director of Adams County Job and Family Services, said, “Our agency and Social Service Unit is dedicated to providing assistance and support to ensure the care and safety of our elderly in Adams County. We immediately start inquiries when we receive a referral. Abuse of older citizens can lead to serious physical injury and long-term emotional problems. Elder Abuse Month sheds light on the abuse and neglect that our elderly and vulnerable adults face every day.”