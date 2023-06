A bench is dedicated in honor of former Sheriff Louis Fulton and his father former Sheriff Harold Fulton who served from 1953-1965,

The Adams County Commissioners have proclaimed June 16, 2023 as Sheriff Louis Fulton Day. Fulton served three terms as Adams County Sheriff from January 8, 1973-January 6, 1985.

A bench is dedicated in honor of former Sheriff Louis Fulton and his father former Sheriff Harold Fulton who served from 1953-1965,