News Release

The National Rifle Association (NRA) recently presented State Senator Terry Johnson (R-McDermott) with its “Defender of Freedom” award for his dedication and commitment to defending the Second Amendment.

“The Founding Fathers of our great nation knew that our new Republic and its many freedoms were fragile and that constant vigilance would be required to keep it all intact. They were so right about this,” Johnson said. “It has been an honor of the highest order for me to have played a role in the ongoing process of restoring the Second Amendment to the original intent of our Founders.”

As a legislator, Senator Johnson has championed several bills focused on the Second Amendment, most notably Senate Bill 215, which established Constitutional Carry in Ohio.

The NRA Defender of Freedom Award celebrates and honors an individual or family who inspires and embodies the qualities that define excellence in philanthropic leadership and Second Amendment advocacy. It is the NRA’s highest award.

Senator Johnson represents the 14th District in the Ohio Senate, which encompasses all of Adams, Brown, Clermont, and Scioto counties. Learn more at www.OhioSenate.gov/Johnson.