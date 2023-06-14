Press Release

Jeff May, a legend at Lander University in Greenwood as an athlete, coach, dean and vice president (and 1969 graduate of Jefferson High School in Adams County) has been named President of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

“The Board of Directors is fortunate to have Jeff May serve as this year’s president as he was a long time successful administrator at Lander in addition to being a committed board member,” said SCAHOF Executive Director Andy Solomon.“Our annual banquet is a distinctive event and we will benefit greatly from Jeff’s many skills, vast experiences and from his proven leadership qualities.”

“I am honored to serve as president of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame,” said May. “The Hall enjoys a storied past and has a bright future.” May, a native of Blue Creek, Ohio, came to Greenwood to play basketball for Lander and never left the Emerald City.

After his playing years, May first served as an assistant basketball coach and progressed to become dean of students and later as vice president for University Advancement and also Executive Director of the Lander Foundation. In 2003, while serving as Lander’s second director of athletics, a post he held for 19 years, May was recognized with the NACDA Division II Athletic Director of the Year Award for the Southeast Region.

He replaces longtime Clemson athletic executive Bill D’Andrea of Central. Solomon also announced that Bill Hamilton of Orangeburg and the longtime athletic publicist at South Carolina State University, would serve as the first vice president, Randy Warrick of Aiken, the retired director of athletics at USC-Aiken, will be the second vice president and Jim Corbett, an attorney in Columbia, will be the third vice president.

Hamilton, who was reared in Chesterfield and graduated from South Carolina State, retired in 2013 after 40 years as the only full-time sports information director in SCSU history, beginning his career in July, 1973. He remains active with SCSU athletics and in 2009, was enshrined in the CoSIDA Hall of Fame.

Warrick, who retired in 2017, spent 39 years at USC Aiken as baseball coach and director of athletics, splitting the dual responsibilities in 1990. He was an integral part of the formation of the Peach Belt Conference and guided the Pacers from NAIA to NCAA Division II. Warrick is also the longest serving director of athletics in the history of the South Carolina system.

Corbett is a former radio sports reporter and has practiced law in Columbia with the same firm as for the last 33 years. Calling Columbia home since starting USC in 1979, the native of Oakland, NJ, was named the 1985 Radio Journalist of the Year by the RTNDAC and has been an award-winning officer in both the Jaycees and Knights of Columbus.