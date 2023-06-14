By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

If you’ve driven by the corner of Main and Market Street in West Union in the past few weeks, you’ve seen Ross County’s Pamela Kellough creating more beautiful art on the side of buildings in Adams County. Kellough is a talented artist who has been creating art for over 30 years. She has painted many murals across the county.

The new murals in West Union feature the four seasons of spectacular Adams County scenes to include Serpent Mound, Cedar Falls, Buzzard Roost, and Adams Lake. There are high hopes and possibilities for a fifth mural at the same location. The additional mural would depict a rural Amish scene on Wheat Ridge Road and read, “Welcome to Adams County.” Tom Cross, Director of Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau launched a fundraiser in May to secure the funding for the fifth painting.

If you would like to donate, please contact the Travel and Visitors Bureau at (937) 544-5639 or email info@adamscountytravel.org. All contributions are appreciated.