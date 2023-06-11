SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Kenidi Williams

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Ryan Williams, Stacie Fite

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

That we all come together as a family

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Drama and losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Belly sliding and looking like Scorpion

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Zach Bryan

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Brazil

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Up”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Outer Banks

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with my family

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Biden, I’d do better!

FUTURE PLANS:

Take my Cosmo State Board then continue my education and get my Advanced Esthetician