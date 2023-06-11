SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Kenidi Williams
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Ryan Williams, Stacie Fite
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
That we all come together as a family
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Drama and losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Belly sliding and looking like Scorpion
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Zach Bryan
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Brazil
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Up”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Outer Banks
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with my family
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Biden, I’d do better!
FUTURE PLANS:
Take my Cosmo State Board then continue my education and get my Advanced Esthetician