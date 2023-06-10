SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Nathan Parks
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Mike and Talitha Parks
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Baseball, Football
FAVORITE SPORT:
Baseball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Getting to play with my team
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
When we have to run sprints
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When I dislocated my knee in football and baseball
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Rush Hour”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Family Guy
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
U.S. Presidents
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hunting
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Chinese Buffet
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
“Jebby” Daulton
FUTURE PLANS:
Work in construction