SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Nathan Parks

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Mike and Talitha Parks

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Baseball, Football

FAVORITE SPORT:

Baseball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Getting to play with my team

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

When we have to run sprints

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

When I dislocated my knee in football and baseball

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Rush Hour”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Family Guy

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

U.S. Presidents

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hunting

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Chinese Buffet

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

“Jebby” Daulton

FUTURE PLANS:

Work in construction