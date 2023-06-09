As you can see from the letter last week John Coleman had difficulty expressing himself and his grammar and spelling were not perfect, but his deep concern and love for his family was very evident. Three months later we have John’s second letter sent in response to a letter he has received from his family.

August 29th 1863 Fayettsville, Va

Dear Brother

I receive yours of the 16th and found me well and hope these few lines will fine all of you the enjoying the same state of health we have been encamped ten miles south of Fayetteville for ten days but we are back to Fayetteville now we will I suppose be here untile the Fortification are finished we had plenty of potatoes beans corn butter apples and muton to eat when out on picket now the right wing of Co. E is 6 miles south of Fayettville on a 3 days picket all so the left wing of Co. E 6 miles west of Fayettville Every few days there is some Rebles prowling about the out post twist out of three times they are gobled and sent into camp but there is a good many more comes in and gives themselves up and say that they cannot have subsistence to put them through the winter this is what they say if this is facts and the news that we have from Charleston I think that the rebellion is playing out pretty fast there was a depach came to head quarters last night that the identical flag that Major Anderson that hawl down at the surrender of fort sumptor is actuley floting over fort sumptor now if this is facts this it is good news I could got a furlo of ten days but I would not except of it for when I go home I want to stay one week at least I will try to get a furlo in September toward the last of it to come home I received the shirts that was sent to me and pipe paper of envelpes if I do not get home I want some time this fall for you to get me a pair of boots like the pair I got last fall these will last me 2 months yet I am glad that you got old Bill again let others go it will bee probley better for us in the long run, if you did not get your own horses hid you done your neighbours a good turn tele mary & Jimey that I am well and I will home after while

Yours as ever John Coleman

John tells Robert it was good that he was able to hide his neighbor’s horses. I believe John is referring to General John Hunt Morgan’s raid through Adams County in July 1863. General Morgan and his men travel down Graces Run from Winchester and passed along the southern edge of the Coleman’s farm just before they entered the village of Harshaville. The raiders were stopping at each farm taking fresh horses, food and anything that might be worth some value. They were a fairly large band but were moving swiftly to stay ahead of the Union forces sent to stop them. Some courageous citizens rode ahead of the force warning their neighbors to hide their horses before the raiders arrived. This was certainly a heroic act on Robert’s part and displays his strong moral values and strength of character.