By Joyce Porter and Patsy Roberts

Over Memorial Day weekend we accepted donations to continue renovation of the old part of the cemetery. We received numerous compliments on how nice it looks. Some of the renovations include spraying old stones to bring them back to their original color and resetting fallen and broken stones. Some of the stones are buried more than a foot deep and require lots of creativity to dig them out and reset. Thank you to our many generous donors who have made this possible. We also had one of the best Memorial Day programs in the new part of the cemetery. Our guest speaker, Marilyn Rhoades, provided a wonderful message about veterans and Christianity. We want to thank the 4-H kids for putting up the flags along with supervision from the Rosselots. The cemetery looked beautiful.

The Calvary Church of God will be having a yard sale on June 9 and 10, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 2155 Calvary Road. They will also have a bake sale (there are some excellent cooks in the Calvary area – I know because that is where I grew up and still have family in the area); all sales will be used for the benefit of the church. Rain or shine, come out to find some great bargains and good food.

The next meeting of the Winchester Homecoming Festival is June 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Council Building. Vendor applications have been mailed and all the information is posted on Facebook under the Winchester Caramel Festival. We still need someone to take over the Baby Show on Saturday morning. If you would like to volunteer or know of someone who would be a good fit, please let us know.

W3CU Compassion Ministries, food and clothing pantry is open 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday each month. The next date is June 16. Clothing donations can be dropped off on Tuesday mornings between 9 – 11 a.m. (except pantry week) and please include the name of the donor. We appreciate all our donors for making the pantry available for our community. We currently have some beautiful baby girl clothes and shoes. If you are unable to come on that Thursday, please call the church at (937) 695-0025 to schedule an appointment.

The next Winchester Village Council meeting will be held on June 13 at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. If you have an agenda item, you must call Ashley in the Town Hall (937-695-0880). The monthly working session occurs on the fourth Tuesday of the month, 6 – 7 p.m. All council meetings are public and held in the Town Hall.

Winchester’s Past (Patsy Roberts): The People’s Defender Feb. 2, 1922; Farm for Sale; Farm of 71 acres, 2 ½ miles north of Winchester. 7-room house, cellar, smokehouse, woodhouse, 2 hen houses, bank barn with room for 4 acres of tobacco, 15 acres timber all in grass except 13 acres land rolling and in high state of cultivation. A bargain at $5,500 on terms. Ernest Brierly W-4 Winchester.; Fordson $395, can you afford to do without a Tractor at this price? Will be glad to demonstrate to anyone interested W. C. Neu, Ford Sales and Services, Winchester, Ohio.

Information is due by Sunday evening and can be sent by calling (937) 205-2309 (leave a message) or by email at japorter45697@gmail.com.