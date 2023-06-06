Vickie L. Frost, 69, of Rome, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023 at her residence. She was born May 10, 1954 in West Union. She was preceded in death by parents Carl Eugene and Betty Darlene (Spires) Cox; and in-laws John and Donna Friend.

Vickie is survived by her husband, Doug Frost of Rome; two sons, Darrin (Kristi) Frost of Mount Orab and Kelly Frost of Rome; three grandsons, Landyn and Ryan Frost of Mount Orab and Sean Frost of Columbus; and three brothers, Carl (Joyce) Cox of Stout, Joe Cox of Rome and Terry Cox of West Union.

Vickie enjoyed shopping, gardening, flowers and animals. She was a member of the Rome Methodist Church for many years. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family and treasured baby-sitting her grandchildren

Mrs. Frost will be cremated. There are no services at this time.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.