The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Adams County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

• State Route 247 Slide Repair – Work was set to begin on June 5 for a slide repair project on S.R. 247 between Trotter Road and Beasley Fork Road. The road will be closed daily from 7 a.m. – 3:30 PM\\p.m. for this construction. The road will be open to traffic outside of work hours. During periods of closure traffic will be detoured via U.S. 52, S.R. 136, and S.R. 41. Estimated completion: June 8 by 3:30 PM

• State Route 770 Resurfacing – Work has begun as of April 17 on a resurfacing project on S.R. 770 between S.R. 247 and S.R. 73. S.R. 770 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers throughout construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2023

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at (740) 774-8834.