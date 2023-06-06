Inland Fish Ohio Day at Hueston Woods State Park, June 3 was a success as Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, ODNR Director Mary Mertz, Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker, and Park & Watercraft Chief Glen Cobb, plus various ODNR officials, guests, and media members were all in attendance to sample the fishing at Acton Lake.

The event was sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife, and Division of Parks & Watercraft, local sportsmen’s groups, and the Hueston Woods Region Visitors Bureau.

The event kicked off Friday, June 2 with a reception at the state park nature center and a brief introduction by Wildlife District 5 Manager Rick Rodgers who welcomed the guests. ODNR Director Mary Mertz thanked the park manger and praised her efforts in pulling the event together.

Next up Governor DeWine was introduced and remarked he was very proud of the Department of Natural Resources and the men and women who make it special.

“We got a great, great team and if the legislation goes along with it we’ll add to that team, but our goal, and I think Director Mertz touched on this, is our state parks have been ignored for a while as far as service and infrastructure goes, our goal is to redo every state park lodge. We’re going to put the lodges back in pristine condition and do the same thing with the cabins. We’re proud of ODNR. People during the pandemic rediscovered our state parks, we’re proud of the fact they’re free. I think sixty percent of people who come to a state park don’t spend the night and to them there is no cost at all. We’re proud of the Storybook Trails, so yes, we focus on reading and literacy and one of the things we think is fun is the Storybook Trails. So, it’s our goal to tell folks how great Ohio really is.”

DeWine mentioned too how he had 20 family members ready to fish the next day.

At 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, a breakfast of coffee and donuts was made available to the fisherman, guides and boat captains. Wildlife supervisor Rick Rodgers handed out boat assignments to anglers, captains and guides for their specific boats that were ready to set out for a morning of fishing.

I had drawn a slot on the Miami University student research vessel known as the Vanni Lab, that does electro-shocking and research on the aquatic inhabitants and watershed of Acton Lake. Captaining the floating classroom was aquatics professor Amy Weber. Also on board was a local fishing guide and ODNR’s Fisheries Executive Administrator Scott Hale. We caught bluegills, crappies and bass, which were all placed in the cooler for the afternoon fish fry.

DOW Chief Kendra Wecker’s boat caught over 80 crappies. ONDR Director Mary Mertz caught both a 13- and 14-inch Fish Oho qualifying crappie(s) that morning. Fran DeWine caught a Fish Ohio 9-inch bluegill. ODNR Assistant Director Mindy Bankey was awarded for catching the smallest fish. ODNR Chief Legislative Officer Katie Hagarty was honored for catching the biggest, a channel catfish 15 inches long.In closing remarks, Rogers noted that it was the DeWines’ 56th wedding anniversary.

“I appreciate you sharing the day with us governor and everybody’s excitement and love of fishing. I started fishing when I was a little guy and I fished my whole life and it’s been a lifetime of fun, and family and friends, so I appreciated you all for coming.”

Hueston Woods State Park in Preble and Butler counties has a lodge, cabins, and campground. The 592-acre Acton Lake has a small marina with fuel and boat rental in season. In addition to bass, crappie, blugill and catfish, the lake has been stocked with saugeyes since 2004.