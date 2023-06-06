By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

From Senior Lifestyle – Fun Classes for Senior Citizens to Take. A 2020 study published in The Journals of Gerontology: Series B found that older adults learning a variety of skills during the same time period increased cognitive abilities to levels similar to adults 30 years younger.

Plus, it can be a lot of fun to take classes to learn new skills or sharpen existing ones. Classes enable seniors to connect with peers, discover new passions and feel a sense of accomplishment.

All of this can also positively impact self-esteem. A study published in Procedia–Social and Behavioral Sciences found that lifelong learning can lead to self-fulfillment.

The World Health Organization even includes learning and growing as part of a person’s ability to age healthily. There are tons of learning opportunities for seniors in enjoyable classes. Here is more about classes for senior citizens.

Free Online Classes for Senior Citizens – Senior citizens can take classes right from home in free online courses. You can start by searching for the topic you’re interested in and “free online class” and see what comes up in a search engine.

There are also lots of topics to study through education sites like Coursera, Udemy and edX. Many courses will enable you to get a certificate upon completion or pay for certification if you want to go beyond auditing the class. Colleges ranging from Harvard University to Yale University offer classes on sites like these, with courses taught by the same professors you’ll find on campus.

Speaking of free classes online, there are also free computer classes for senior citizens. These classes teach computer basics, like typing, social media and computer programs like Microsoft Word. Check out resources from Techboomers and Teach an Old Dog New Tricks to search for useful free online computer classes for senior citizens.

Art Classes for Senior Citizens – Both computer use and artistic participation can reduce mild cognitive impairment (MCI) for older adults. A study published in Neurology found that the risk of MCI was reduced for adults ages 85 and older who engaged in artistic and craft activities in midlife and late life, as well as who reported computer use in late life. The study also found social activities, like taking a class with others, were associated with decreased risk of MCI.

Arts and crafts classes provide both artistic benefits and social benefits when you attend them in person. Check out venues like senior centers, libraries, art galleries and art studios in your area to find free or inexpensive classes.

If you want to brush up on your arts and crafts skills at home, Skillshare has dozens of free video art classes. You can also search YouTube for videos on the art skills you want to learn.

For more information about additional topics, please go to: https://www.seniorlifestyle.com/resources/blog/fun-classes-for-senior-citizens-to-take/

Just A Thought: “Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.” ~George Bernard Shaw