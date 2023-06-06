Applications for the 2023 J.R.Bradley Summer Art Camp sponsored by the Adams County Arts Council are available at all four county libraries. The camp, for students ages 9 to 15, will be at the West Union Elementary School from July 17-21, beginning at 9 a.m. with most classes ending at noon. The drama class (ages 9 to 16) will continue also in the afternoon until 3 p.m., with students bringing their own lunch.

The camp is free, taught by local artists, and this year’s classes feature Painting, Drawing, Sculpture, Creative Writing (ages 12-15), and Drama.

To request an application by mail, contact Elaine Lafferty at (937) 544-2604 and leave a message.