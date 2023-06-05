Donald Ray Bennington, 78, passed peacefully after a brief illness on June 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was born December 22, 1944 in Adams County, Ohio, the son of the late Ray V. (Vonnie) and Catherine (Louderback) Bennington. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn (Setty) Bennington, and deeply-missed son, Kevin Eugene Bennington, and his sister, Pat Odie.

He is survived by his son Ron (Janis) Bennington of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Derek Bennington of Sinking Spring, Aiyanna (Ben) Adams of Lima, Hunter (Kelsi) Bennington of Sabina, Gage (Mahkala) Bennington of Fairborn, Nicholas Bennington and Kyle Bennington of Hillsboro; great- granddaughters Kynlee Bennington, Alyvia and Avah Bennington; sister, Janice (Tom) Bennington of Blue Creek; brother, Tony (Sherry) Bennington of Blue Creek; numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends.

Don met and married Carolyn in Adams County where they started their family and lived on the family farm. He always ensured his family was well cared for and was willing to lend a helping hand to others. In 1976, he moved the family to Hillsboro to be closer to his job at South Central Power. Soon after they began the family business, D.R. Bennington & Sons Tree Service and Logging. He took great pride in the business and teaching the trade to Ron, Kevin and Derek. He was the type of man that his word was all that was needed to make an agreement. While he retired from SCP in 2005, he refused to let age stop him from doing tree work, actually trying to work until his recent hospitalization. When he wasn’t working, which wasn’t often, Don enjoyed mushroom hunting, riding motorcycles in his younger years, watching western movies, and spending winters in Florida. Everyone who knew Don would agree that he was one of the good ones and will be dearly missed by many.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Homes and Cremation, Hillsboro, Ohio with Pastor Dave Hopkins officiating.

Following the services, burial will take place at White Oak Cemetery in Blue Creek, Ohio, next to his wife and son.

Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home.