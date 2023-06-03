(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1983)

We left off last week with Jabez Eagle moving to West Union in 1860. When hostilities erupted between the states in April 1861, 44-year old Jabez was considered to old for regular army duty. However, according to family history, he was part of the home squads known as the “Squirrel Hunters”. In 1864, his unit was ordered to Johnson’s Island to guard rebel prisoners of war. When he reported to Cincinnati, he was rejected for this service because “he had no teeth.” Jabez, with fellow Adams Countian, Jack Roebuck, returned to West Union the following day.

Jabez’s first wife, Mariah died in December, 1877. The following October he married twenty seven year old Mary Filoma Naylor, Mary daughter of John and Elizabeth Denning Naylor, was Jabez’s junior by thirty three years. To this union were born four children, Clara Myrtle, Ivy May, Franklin Daly and Rose Lee.

When Jabez Eagle moved to West Union in 1860 he bought a two story braced frame home which stood on east Main Street. This was in a part of town known as Darlington’s Addition which was platted by Joseph Darlinton in 1817.

The home that Jabez purchased had been built about 1824 by Job Denning who was serving as an Associate Judge of Adams County at the time. Ironically, Denning, one of the earliest settlers of the county, was the great grandfather of Jabez’s second wife, Mary F. Naylor. After Denning sold the property in 1831, the house passed through a succession of owners including George McIntire who operated the old Hood Flouring mill on Market Street and John Brawner, sign painter and paper hanger. According to local tradition, Ephraim Cole, early settler of Manchester and West Union, although not the owner, died in this house in 1833. Jabez lived in the old home from December 1860 until his death in January 1907 at age ninety. The home was then occupied by his widow, Mary, until her death in August 1946 at age ninety five. Mary had taught school before her marriage to Jabez and was a charter member of the West Union Christian Union Church formed in 1863. She was also very active in the WCTU movement.

Following the death of Mary Eagle, and the old home remained in the family. It was owned and lived in by this Eagles daughter, Ivy May West, with her husband, Amos. They had taken possession of the property in 1920. Amos and Ivy occupied the structure until their deaths in 1959 and 1968, respectively. In 1969 the home was sold by the heirs ending over a century of continuous family ownership. It was torn down the same year for a commercial development.