Johnny Ray Moles, 74 years of age, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Johnny was born on July 7, 1948 in Carl, West Virginia, the son of the late George and Patricia (Slone) Moles. Johnny worked in a variety of occupations, including coal mining. He attended the Harriett Community Church.

In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his son, Tommy Mole; four brothers; and six sisters. Johnny is survived by his wife, Debbie Rhoads. He also leaves three sons, Freddie (Angela) Moles of Virginia, Jamie (Sharon) Moles of Indiana and Johnny (Brittany) Moles of Peebles; and a daughter, Myra (Chris)Kirker of Winchester; as well as a sister, Bonnie Frazer of Oak Hill, Ohio. Johnny will be missed by his eight grandchildren and his many great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Locust Grove Cemetery. Danny Shaffer will officiate.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.