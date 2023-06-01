Paul W. Baker, 88 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.Paul was born on January 27, 1935, in Seaman, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph and Annabelle (Shreffler) Baker. In addition to his work as a fuel distributor and a farmer, Paul served as a Meigs Township trustee for 16 years. Paul attended the Peebles Church of Christ, where he served as an elder, a deacon, a trustee, and a Sunday school teacher.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Baker; and his sister, Mary Belle McClure. Paul is survived by his wife of 68 years, Grace (Taylor) Baker, whom he married on August 16, 1954. He also leaves his two sons, Jonnie Baker, and special friend Julie Beasley of Peebles and Ron (Sandy) Baker of West Union. Paul will be missed by his grandchildren, Kendra, Drew, Kimberly, Josh, Breanna, and Alex; along with his 17 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Peebles Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Peebles Church of Christ. Jason Bohl will officiate the service. The burial will follow in the Tranquility Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.